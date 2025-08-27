To promote road safety and encourage the use of helmets in Uttar Pradesh, a special month-long campaign will be run from September 1st to 30th, following the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The campaign is named "No Helmet, No Fuel."

This statewide campaign will be led by the District Magistrate (DM) in every district, and the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) will coordinate its activities. The Yogi Adityanath government has appealed to all citizens to fully cooperate with this initiative so that the Police, Transport, and Revenue departments can work together to make it successful.

The government has clarified that the purpose of this campaign is not to punish anyone but to promote the habit of safe driving. This initiative is completely legal and is based on the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Under Section 129 of this act, it is mandatory for both the rider and the pillion passenger of a two-wheeler to wear a helmet.

The Transport Commissioner emphasised that "No Helmet, No Fuel" is a safety campaign, not a punishment. He urged everyone to adopt the rule of "Helmet First, Fuel Later," saying that wearing a helmet is the simplest and most effective form of life insurance.

A Joint Effort of All Departments and Agencies

To ensure the success of this campaign, several departments have been instructed to work together:

Oil Companies and Petrol Pumps: Oil marketing companies like IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, along with all petrol pump operators, have been requested to actively cooperate in this campaign.

Food and Logistics Department: This department will work to ensure compliance with the rules and will monitor the petrol pumps.

Information and Public Relations Department: This department will spread public awareness about the campaign through hoardings, posters, and other media.

Transport Commissioner BN Singh stated that this campaign is in the public interest. He added that past experiences have shown that people quickly adopt the habit of wearing helmets, and it does not have any adverse effect on fuel sales.

Also Read: https://www.thedailyjagran.com/uttar-pradesh/gorakhpur-crackdown-gda-bulldozers-to-raze-illegal-buildings-in-floodprone-areas-24026331