The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has taken an initiative for the development of its notified villages—a step that even the Noida and Greater Noida authorities have not been able to take in years. YEIDA is now going to form a committee of local residents to monitor the development and cleanliness of the villages.

This 'Development and Cleanliness Committee' will have a maximum of 15 members, who will be entirely residents of the village. To ensure social balance, representatives from the general, backward and scheduled castes will also be included. This committee will not only give suggestions for development but will also monitor ongoing work.

This step is important because after the local village council system (Panchayati Raj) was ended in these areas, development work in the authority's 107 urban-notified villages has nearly stopped. Although the authority had promised to develop these villages like urban areasand facilities like roads, sewers, and street lights were installed but they are not yet fully operational. Because of this, the villagers are unhappy with the authority's work.

To solve this problem and make the villagers partners in development, these committees are being formed. Pilot Project: Initially, this system will be launched in villages where land has already been acquired and which are now part of official sectors, such as the villages in Sectors 18, 20, 28, 29, 32, and 33. If the experiment is successful, it will be expanded to other villages.

Committee Members: The 15-member committee will include former village heads (Pradhans), defeated candidates from village council elections, other former heads, and villagers whose land was mostly acquired by the authority. Committee's Functions: - To inform the authority about the village's development needs and suggestions. - To monitor ongoing development projects and existing facilities. - To keep an eye on the work of sanitation staff. - To bring the village's problems directly to the authorities. On behalf of the authority, a Deputy District Magistrate will be appointed as the nodal officer for these villages and will be in direct contact with the committees. Senior officials will also hold regular meetings with the committees to get their feedback.