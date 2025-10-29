- By Akansha Pandey
Ahead of an indefinite sit-in protest planned at the Noida Authority office, a crowd of farmers has gathered at the Harola community hall (Baratghar) in Sector-5.
Farmers' issues were reportedly not included on the agenda during the Authority's board meeting held on October 3. Meanwhile, in view of the growing number of farmers, a heavy police contingent has been deployed at the location.
Reports indicate that the farmers have now reached the gates of the Noida Authority office. When police stopped them from entering, members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Manch scuffled with the police while trying to force their way inside.
The farmers, protesting under the banner of the BKU Manch, represent 81 villages, and their long-pending issues remain unresolved.
