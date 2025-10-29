Residents of Noida and the Trans-Hindon area are expected to receive a full supply of Ganga water starting this Wednesday morning. Officials report that the region's water treatment plants are now receiving an ample supply.

Supply System and Affected Areas The water, sourced from the Ganga Canal, is processed at plants in Pratap Vihar and Siddharth Vihar. These facilities supply Ganga water to:

Noida.

Trans- Hindon areas, including Vasundhara, Vaishali, Indirapuram, Delta Colony, Kaushambi , and Siddharth Vihar .

Cause Of Recent Shortage

- For the past four days, residents had not been receiving a full water supply. This was due to a temporary water diversion for the Chhath Mahaparv festival.