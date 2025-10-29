- By Akansha Pandey
Residents of Noida and the Trans-Hindon area are expected to receive a full supply of Ganga water starting this Wednesday morning. Officials report that the region's water treatment plants are now receiving an ample supply.
Supply System and Affected Areas The water, sourced from the Ganga Canal, is processed at plants in Pratap Vihar and Siddharth Vihar. These facilities supply Ganga water to:
- Noida.
- Trans-Hindon areas, including Vasundhara, Vaishali, Indirapuram, Delta Colony, Kaushambi, and Siddharth Vihar.
Cause Of Recent Shortage
- For the past four days, residents had not been receiving a full water supply. This was due to a temporary water diversion for the Chhath Mahaparv festival.
- Last Friday, 3,000 cusecs of Ganga water was released from Haridwar. Approximately 2,000 cusecs of this supply was intentionally diverted into the Harnandi river. This is an annual measure taken to clean the polluted water of the Harnandi and raise its water level, allowing Chhath devotees to perform their rituals in clean water.
- This diversion led to the Pratap Vihar and Siddharth Vihar plants receiving an inadequate supply.
- Prior Disruption Before this four-day period, the Ganga water supply had also been suspended due to the cleaning of the Ganga Canal.
Official Assurance KP Anand, General Manager of the Water Department, confirmed the situation. He noted that the 2,000 cusecs were released into the Harnandi so "Chhath devotees could perform their rituals standing in clean water."
He assured the public that the plants are now receiving a sufficient supply and that "from Wednesday morning, people will not face any problems" and "will now receive a full supply of Ganga water."
