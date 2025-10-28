Baseer Ali has criticized Salman Khan and the producers for their partiality against him following his expulsion from Bigg Boss 19. He questioned why Malti Chahar's remarks on his sexual orientation had not been addressed by the host. He claimed that Malti Chahar should have been called out by the producers during Weekend Ka Vaar, and that their failure to do so demonstrated that they were 'unfair' with him.

Baser Ali said in an exclusive interview with SCREEN that his eviction was unfair and that the Bigg Boss crew had shown bias throughout the competition. "What was Bigg Boss doing about it? It was said on camera, and the clip came out from the Bigg Boss team. What did Salman Khan sir or the makers do about it? Did they not want to address it? Is that fair to me? When I called the contestant quality shit, it was made into a big issue. Farah Khan blasted me for it, and I was looking like the bad guy then," he said.

ALSO READ - Baseer Ali Reacts To His Eviction From Bigg Boss 19: 'They Never Gonna Let Me Win...I Was Bit Too Much For Show' Baseer Ali continued, "Gaurav had made a comment to Amaal that you come from such a reputed family. Pointing towards me, he said, ‘Yeh log toh aise hai, don’t we come from good families?’ Nobody addressed these situations. It is very evident they don’t want to address these things as it worked for them."

The former Bigg Boss 19 contestant added, "Also, there was absolutely no guidance given to me. It is unfair on the part of the makers to discard everything that was negatively said about me." Baseer Ali went on to discuss his eviction and acknowledged that even he was shocked to learn that he would have to leave the show. "I have learnt the art of acceptance due to the experience from the reality shows I have been a part of. Bigg Boss has taught me a lot. When I got evicted, I was in disbelief for a fraction of a second. The day I was evicted, when I woke up, the house where I spent 63 days felt different. I took it as a sign from God. When I was evicted, I just walked out with a smile."