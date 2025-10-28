A new synthetic track, inspired by the one at Delhi’s Nehru Stadium, is being constructed at the Noida Stadium in Sector 21. To ensure top-quality standards, officials from the Noida Authority will soon inspect the Nehru Stadium track and study the materials used there.

On Monday, Noida Authority CEO Dr Lokesh M reviewed the progress of the project and issued directions to ensure the track’s timely completion with high-quality standards. Deputy General Manager (Civil) Vijay Rai, Senior Manager Circle-2 Kapil Singh, and other officials were present during the inspection.

Dr Lokesh instructed that the area inside the synthetic track be developed into a green landscape, while interlocking tiles be laid near the skating rink and the boundary wall. He also directed that changing rooms and additional green spaces be developed in the remaining areas of the stadium.

Emphasising the importance of quality and speed, the CEO said that the new track would be a major facility for sports enthusiasts and residents. Once completed, the track is expected to promote athletic activities and create a healthier, more vibrant sports environment in the region.