Lucknow is set to make history today with the return of its native son and astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, from space. A victory parade will be held from the airport to Gomti Nagar, which is expected to draw large crowds.

The city is adorned for the occasion, with welcome gates erected at various locations and large hoardings and posters creating a festive atmosphere at intersections. A grand event is also scheduled at CMS, where schoolchildren will welcome him with songs and dances.