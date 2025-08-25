- By Akansha Pandey
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 12:52 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
Lucknow is set to make history today with the return of its native son and astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, from space. A victory parade will be held from the airport to Gomti Nagar, which is expected to draw large crowds.
The city is adorned for the occasion, with welcome gates erected at various locations and large hoardings and posters creating a festive atmosphere at intersections. A grand event is also scheduled at CMS, where schoolchildren will welcome him with songs and dances.
While his family has carefully decorated their home for his arrival, Shukla will be taken directly to a guest house due to security protocols. His parents' eyes are filled with both tears and pride, stating he has now become a son of the entire nation. People in the neighborhood are filled with pride, as if their own son has returned after touching the sky. Shopkeepers and citizens have also made their own preparations to celebrate.
Indeed, this day in Lucknow is poised to be remembered as a festival, marking the homecoming of the city's celebrated astronaut.