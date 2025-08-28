The source of a major Hepatitis outbreak spreading through several villages in Sitapur district remains an unsolved puzzle. Despite investigations by multiple health teams from both the state and central governments, the exact cause of how the infection is spreading is still unknown. To help solve the mystery, the local health department has now decided to bring in experts from King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

This isn't the first time KGMU has assisted. Earlier, the university helped test the "viral load" (the amount of virus in a patient's blood) in infected people from the village of Sonsari and four other areas, which was a crucial step to begin their treatment.

The situation gained widespread attention after a newspaper, Dainik Jagran, reported on August 5th that 96 Hepatitis patients had been found in Sonsari. This prompted high-level experts to visit the area, but they have so far only been able to confirm the number of patients, not the cause of the outbreak.

On-the-Ground Investigation and Action Health officials have confirmed cases of both Hepatitis B and C in the villages of Sonsari, Musiyana, Pasiyana, Saraiya, and Lalpur. A special team is continuously counseling villagers to trace the source of the infection and identify anyone who may have come into contact with patients. People who are currently out of the village are being called back for testing with the help of their families and village leaders.

At the same time, authorities are taking action against unqualified "quack" doctors practicing in the area. So far, five such clinics have been shut down, with more being identified. Local barbers are also being educated about the risks of spreading the infection, and community health workers (ASHA workers) are being trained to recognize the symptoms of Hepatitis to identify potential cases early.