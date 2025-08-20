In a tragic incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, a two-year-old child died of rabies after a stray dog reportedly licked a wound on his leg. The boy’s symptoms first appeared on August 16, when he began showing a fear of water and started panting with his tongue out. He was rushed to the hospital but sadly passed away on August 18.

The child’s father, Mohammad Anees, told News18, “His condition worsened the next day, so we took him to the community health centre, but he died on Monday.” Recalling the incident, he said, “My son was playing outside when he got hurt and blood started oozing from his leg. Then a stray dog licked that wound. We did not know that it could be so dangerous."

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad: Woman Bitten By Pet Dog Inside Society Amid Stray Dog Row | Video

Following the child’s death, around 30 people in the village have taken rabies vaccinations. Locals believe the tragedy could have been prevented if the family had known the risks and the child had received timely treatment.

ALSO READ: Karnataka 4-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Rabies In Bengaluru Hospital After Stray Dog Bite In Davangere

Dr. Prashant Tyagi, Medical Superintendent at Badaun District Hospital, emphasised the seriousness of such incidents. “Dog bites or even licks should not be taken lightly as they can transmit rabies. If bitten or licked by a dog, cat, or monkey, one should get a rabies vaccine immediately. Ignoring it can be fatal,” he warned.