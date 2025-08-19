Karnataka News: A four-year-old girl from Davangere, who was bitten by a stray dog in April, died of rabies in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The child, identified as Khadeera Banu, was under treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital when her condition worsened.

Khadeera, a resident of Shastri Layout in Davangere, was attacked on April 27 while playing outside her home. The dog bit her on the face and other parts of her body, leaving her seriously injured. Doctors in Davangere referred her to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Bengaluru, where she was admitted the following day. However, her health declined further in August, according to reports.

The Times Of India report cited parents as stating that, they had spent nearly Rs 8 lakh on her medical care. Hospital authorities, however, stated that the actual expenses would have been lower.

In separate news, a retired police officer was injured after being bitten by a dog at the entrance of a jewellery shop in the city’s central business district. The incident took place on August 13 around 5.30 PM when KN Ramesh, who retired in May as assistant commissioner of police (traffic-south), was about to enter the store. The dog, which was on a leash, suddenly attacked and bit him on the knee, causing him to fall.