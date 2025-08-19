Bengaluru Power Cut Alert: Bengaluru residents in several parts of the city will face power outages on Wednesday, August 20, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced scheduled maintenance work. The disruption will last from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM in some areas, while a few others will see outages until 4:00 PM.

According to BESCOM, the interruption is due to emergency maintenance at the Koramangala, Mattikere and HBR substations. Officials have appealed to the public to cooperate with the temporary disruption. Bengaluru Power Cut Areas Under Mattikere Substation In the 66/11kV Mattikere substation region, the following areas will face outages on Wednesday from 10 AM to 5 PM: Lottegollahalli, R.K. Garden, Sanjeevappa Colony, Munihanumayya Colony, MLA Layout, Netaji Nagar, Mattikere, Mohan Kumar Nagar, Pipeline Road, JP Park, Akkiyappa Udyan, BK Nagar, Pampa Nagar, 1st Main Road Yeshwantpur, LIC Colony, HMT Layout, LCR School Road, KN Extension, SBM Colony, Brindavan Nagar, Gokula 1st Phase, HMT Main Road, M.R.J Colony, 3rd Main Road, VR Layout, Tank Bund Road, JP Park, Mattikere 2nd to 10th Main Roads, SBM Colony, Brindavan Nagar, HMT Layout, Mattikere and surrounding areas.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Man Alleges Police Scrolled Through Girlfriend’s Private Photos During Drug Check In Indiranagar Bengaluru Power Cut Areas Under HBR Substation Power cuts will also affect large parts of the city connected to the 66/11kV HBR substation from 10 AM to 4 PM. The list of areas includes: H.B.R. 1st Block, 2nd Block, Subhash Layout, Rama Temple Road, Yasinnagar, Ramdev Garden, Krishna Reddy Layout, H.B.R. 3rd Block, Shivaramaiah Layout, Teers Colony, Ring Road, Service Road, C.M.R. Road, Kammanahalli Main Road, Ramaiah Layout, K.K. Halli Village, Lingarajpur, Janakiram Layout, Kanakadasa Layout, Farida Shoe Factory, Arabic College, KG Halli, Govindpur Main Road, Govindpura Village, KG Halli, Vinobanagar, BM Layout, Kaveri Garden, H.B.R. Layout 4th Block, Yasin Nagar, 5th Block, Arogamma Layout, HBR Nagawara Main Road, Nagawara, N.J.K. Garments, Kuppuswamy Layout, HKBK College, 4th & 5th H.B.R. Layout, Bairanakunte, Vidya Sagar, Thanisandra, R.K. Hegde Nagar, N.N. Halli, Balaji Layout Phase 1 to 3, Railway Men’s Layout, K. Narayanpur, B.D.S. Layout, K.K. Halli, Hennur Main Road, H.R.B.R. 3rd Block, Aravindnagar, Nehru Road, Kammanahalli Main Road, Oil Mill Road, AK Colony, H.R.B.R. 1st Block, 80 Adirasthe, Karle, Hegdenagar, Nagenahalli, Kempegowda Layout, Sabarinagar, C.M.R. Road, K.M.T. Layout, Bharatiya City, Hidayat Nagar, Lidkar Colony, BMRCL, Gandhinagar, Bharat Mata Layout, Kushalnagar, Shampura Main Road and nearby areas.