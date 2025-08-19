Bengaluru News: A Bengaluru resident has alleged that police officers forced him to unlock his phone and browsed through his private photographs during a late-night stop in Indiranagar. The incident reportedly took place around 10:30 PM on August 16, when the 26-year-old was returning home.

The man shared his account on Reddit under the post titled, “Cops stopped me for a drug check and went through private photos of my girlfriend.” He claimed that he was riding his scooter when a police bike pulled up behind him and signalled him to stop.

According to his post, the officers said they were conducting checks in the area following reports of drug use. He wrote that he answered their questions calmly and did not expect anything unusual. However, the situation became uncomfortable when the officers demanded to inspect his phone.

The resident explained that he unlocked the device because he did not want any confrontation. First, the officers reportedly scrolled through his contacts and then asked him to open the photo gallery. He alleged that one officer went through his private images in detail, including intimate pictures of his girlfriend, while another looked on.

“I felt frozen as they viewed the photos and even exchanged smirks. It was humiliating and felt like my privacy was being stripped away,” he wrote.

The post further claimed that the officer returned the phone after making a remark about the pictures, advising him to “keep such stuff private.” He was also warned to “stay away from ganja” before being allowed to leave.

The man said the experience left him shaken and raised concerns about whether such checks were legal. “I know I handed over the phone, but it didn’t feel like I had a choice. The whole thing felt less like law enforcement and more like harassment,” he concluded in his post.