Bengaluru News: A video highlighting the poor condition of the Hennur–Bagalur stretch, promoted as an “alternate route” to Kempegowda International Airport, has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), drawing strong public criticism of the BBMP’s inaction. The footage, shared by a local resident, shows vehicles struggling to pass through deep potholes and uneven surfaces between Sparsh Hospital and Bagalur Colony. Commuters say the road has not been repaired for over a year, despite repeated complaints and appeals on social media.

In the post, the resident questioned whether the stretch could truly serve as an airport alternative. "The Hennur–Bagalur stretch, from Sparsh Hospital to Bagalur Colony, is broken and full of potholes. If fixed, it could reduce traffic on Hebbal and save commuters in East Bengaluru both time and fuel costs," he wrote.

Many users expressed frustration over the lack of response from local authorities. Some suggested that vested interests might be intentionally neglecting the road. “I think the toll operators on the main airport road don’t want BBMP to repair this stretch,” one user commented. Others joked that expressway boards advertise it as “the fastest way to the airport” to divert attention from the damaged route.

The Hennur–Bagalur corridor is a major route for East Bengaluru residents and passes through areas housing IT and hardware parks, aerospace hubs, two public universities, and at least eight colleges. Locals argue that despite its strategic importance, there are no proposals for elevated roads or metro connectivity.