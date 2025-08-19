The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has temporarily suspended the construction work on the long-awaited Ejipura flyover of Bengaluru after a concrete slab cracked and fell on an auto rickshaw. The Civic body has decided to seek expert opinion from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), raising fresh concerns about construction quality and safety, the Hindu reported.

A chunk of concrete slab from a prefabricated segment of flyover fell on an auto rickshaw parked under the bridge on the night of August 17. The project, which has often come into the spotlight for one or another reason, has once again sparked concerns among experts after a broken concrete slab hit the auto rickshaw, damaging the vehicle and injuring the auto driver.

The BBMP has urged the project designers to recommend the next course of action after analysing the situation. Ejipura Flyover Continues To Face Delay The Ejipura flyover is facing a delay for one reason or another. The work on the 2.38-kilometre-long began in 2017 but still remains incomplete. Even the contractor of the project has been changed after issues with the previous one.

Along with the contractor issues, the civic inefficiencies also caused a delay. The project received its latest deadline to March 2026, after it was marred by delays. The previous deadline of the project was set to December 2025 after construction work resumed in November 2023.

Along with the contractor issues, the civic inefficiencies also caused a delay. The project received its latest deadline to March 2026, after it was marred by delays. The previous deadline of the project was set to December 2025 after construction work resumed in November 2023. How Social Media Reacted To Another Delay In Ejipura Flyover Project One X user joked about the latest delay to the construction work, saying, “Year 3050. Archaeologists find the Ejipura flyover remains and think it’s a marvel of ancient engineering, only to realise it was never finished!”