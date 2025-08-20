- By Nidhi Giri
- Source:JND
Taj Mahal Viral Video: In a strange video that is doing rounds on the internet, a man was seen walking into the restricted area of the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra where the tombs of the fifth Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal are placed.
The man captured the inside view of the Mughal architecture which remains closed to the general public. He also plays the song "Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega" in the background of the video.
The video drew attention as the sacred area of the tombs is supposed to be protected by authorities and is not kept open for public viewing. The video, put out by a popular account, gathered several comments from users who questioned how the man accessed the area.
Internet Reacts To Taj Mahal Viral Video
“I visited Tajmahal around 1994-95 and this area was open to the public at that time and we have seen this too," some claimed they had seen the forbidden area when it was open for public viewing.
“Now there is news for 2025, Taj Mahal has got the title of the most beautiful building in the world, Alhamdulillah, the pride of India, Taj Mahal," another user wrote on the video.
Some users also spoke out against those trolling the video, saying, “Idk why people are trolling this wonder but I have been to Taj Mahal once and definitely would want to go again. It is stunning, beautiful and its history is more captivating," wrote a user.