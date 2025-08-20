Taj Mahal Viral Video: In a strange video that is doing rounds on the internet, a man was seen walking into the restricted area of the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra where the tombs of the fifth Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal are placed.

The man captured the inside view of the Mughal architecture which remains closed to the general public. He also plays the song "Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega" in the background of the video.

The video drew attention as the sacred area of the tombs is supposed to be protected by authorities and is not kept open for public viewing. The video, put out by a popular account, gathered several comments from users who questioned how the man accessed the area.

