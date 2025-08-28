The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the State Teacher’s Award-2024 for educators working in primary and upper primary schools. Teachers from 66 districts have been selected for the honour this year, while no names were finalised from nine districts.

As per the government’s decision, one teacher from each of the state’s 75 districts will be recognised with the award annually. The selection process, conducted between July 24 and August 12, involved multiple phases of interviews and evaluations of teachers’ work, achievements, and contributions to education. The state selection committee recommended the names, which have now been approved and officially released.