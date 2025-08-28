- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 04:59 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the State Teacher’s Award-2024 for educators working in primary and upper primary schools. Teachers from 66 districts have been selected for the honour this year, while no names were finalised from nine districts.
As per the government’s decision, one teacher from each of the state’s 75 districts will be recognised with the award annually. The selection process, conducted between July 24 and August 12, involved multiple phases of interviews and evaluations of teachers’ work, achievements, and contributions to education. The state selection committee recommended the names, which have now been approved and officially released.
All selected teachers and headteachers will be felicitated on 5 September, Teacher’s Day, with a cash prize of Rs 25,000, a Saraswati statue, a ceremonial shawl (angavastra), and lifelong free travel on state transport buses. In addition, the recipients will receive a two-year service extension.
This year’s awards prioritised educators who have contributed significantly to improving teaching quality, fostering innovation, and creating a better learning environment in schools.
Teacher’s Day is celebrated in memory of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s first Vice-President and second President, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1954 for his contributions as a philosopher and educationist.