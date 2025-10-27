Moving forward to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of pulses and oilseeds, the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department has prepared an extensive strategy to not only expand the cultivation area but also enhance productivity during the current Rabi season.

According to the department’s action plan, the productivity of pulses and oilseeds will be increased by 0.5 to over 3 quintals per hectare, while wheat productivity is targeted to rise by 3.5 quintals per hectare. This initiative aims to ensure higher production compared to last year, even with a reduced sowing area for wheat.