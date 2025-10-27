- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
Moving forward to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of pulses and oilseeds, the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department has prepared an extensive strategy to not only expand the cultivation area but also enhance productivity during the current Rabi season.
According to the department’s action plan, the productivity of pulses and oilseeds will be increased by 0.5 to over 3 quintals per hectare, while wheat productivity is targeted to rise by 3.5 quintals per hectare. This initiative aims to ensure higher production compared to last year, even with a reduced sowing area for wheat.
The department has set a target to increase the acreage of oilseed crops by 25.70 per cent and pulses by 15.27 per cent, while wheat cultivation will cover 7.45 lakh hectares, less area than the previous season. Despite the reduced acreage, the overall production target for Rabi crops has been set at 5.00 crore tonnes, compared to 4.79 crore tonnes last year.
To achieve these targets, the Agriculture Department is ensuring the timely availability of quality seeds, fertilisers, and other agricultural inputs. Over 10 lakh seed mini-kits will be distributed to farmers, along with subsidies on certified seeds. The department is also promoting seed treatment, improved irrigation practices, and efficient water use to boost yields.
Farmers will be encouraged to adopt advanced agricultural techniques and use pesticides at the right time to protect crops from pests and diseases. Regular interaction programmes between farmers, officials, and agricultural scientists will also be conducted to share best practices and innovations.
Director of Agriculture Dr Pankaj Tripathi said that the department is making continuous efforts to enhance crop productivity and increase farmers’ income. “This Rabi season, we are working towards achieving higher productivity and overall production compared to last year,” he stated.
|
Crop
|
Productivity 2024-25
|
Target 2025-26
|
Increase
|
Wheat
|
41.16
|
44.65
|
3.49
|
barley
|
35.75
|
36.50
|
0.75
|
Maize
|
28.89
|
32
|
3.11
|
Gram
|
15.01
|
16.20
|
1.19
|
Pea
|
17.70
|
18.20
|
1.49
|
lentils
|
11.21
|
12.70
|
1.49
|
mustard-rye
|
15.42
|
17.30
|
1.48
|
Flaxseed
|
8.21
|
11
|
2.79
|
Toria
|
15.04
|
15.50
|
0.46
Production target (in lakh tonnes)
|
Crop
|
Production 2024-25
|
Target 2025-26
|
Wheat
|
422.450
|
425
|
barley
|
6.324
|
7.300
|
Maize
|
0.858
|
1.152
|
Gram
|
8.956
|
11.178
|
Pea
|
5.679
|
7.280
|
lentils
|
6.769
|
8.433
|
mustard-rye
|
21.194
|
31.538
|
Flaxseed
|
0.345
|
0.506
|
Toria
|
7.043
|
7.750