Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the construction of an airport in the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) area to enhance regional connectivity and accelerate industrial growth. During a high-level review meeting held on Wednesday, he emphasised that Bundelkhand will no longer represent backwardness but will emerge as a model of progress and self-reliance.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to extend the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Expressway to BIDA and initiate talks with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the same. He also called for the development of a fourth Delhi-Chennai railway line, a new railway station, and a multimodal logistics park within the BIDA zone. Additionally, he directed UPEIDA to fast-track the alignment process for a link expressway connecting the Bundelkhand Expressway with BIDA.

Yogi Adityanath announced that BIDA should serve as a new growth engine for Uttar Pradesh's industrial development, promoting ease of doing business and large-scale employment generation. He also urged the establishment of a Delhi-Nagpur Industrial Corridor node in the area.

During the meeting, it was reported that a total of 56,662 acres have been earmarked for BIDA, of which 22,028 acres have already been acquired. To ensure transparency in land acquisition, a dedicated digital software system has been developed to handle all processes, from farmer consent to payment online. A call centre will also be set up at the BIDA office from next month for farmers’ assistance.

The Chief Minister instructed that all land acquisition be completed within six months, with additional revenue and registry staff deployed within a week. He also directed that qualified civil engineers, architects, and town planners be appointed in the next 15 days.

According to officials, the Master Plan-2045 for the BIDA area has been approved, covering 253.33 sq. km with specific allocations for industrial (35.8 per cent), residential (15.2 per cent), commercial (1.5 per cent), mixed-use (5.1 per cent), and green (10.6 per cent) zones. Sector planning work is expected to conclude by November 30, while the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process is progressing rapidly.

Connectivity projects linking BIDA to NH-27 and NH-44 are in their final stages. Plans are also underway for a railway station, logistics park, IT park, truck terminal, and bus depot within the area. The Chief Minister directed officials to expedite infrastructure works related to roads, sewage, water management, and power distribution, stating that BIDA will soon become the cornerstone of Bundelkhand's industrial transformation.