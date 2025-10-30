The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University campus is set to host a grand celebration of knowledge, culture, and dialogue as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the Gorakhpur Book Festival on November 1 at 9:30 AM. Jointly organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), India, and the university, the festival will feature a variety of events aimed at promoting reading and intellectual exchange. The Chief Minister will tour the book fair, interact with children, and present them with books.

Prof Milind Sudakar Marathe, Chairman of NBT India, will address the gathering, highlighting the importance of books in fostering a culture of learning and knowledge dissemination. Vice-Chancellor Prof Poonam Tandon described the event as a "celebration of knowledge, culture, and dialogue," adding that it would encourage students and researchers to develop a deeper connection with books and intellectual growth.

During the event, the Chief Minister will also felicitate Anganwadi workers and winners of a book competition. NBT Director Yuvraj Malik will deliver the vote of thanks. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the Samsung Innovation Campus certificate distribution ceremony at the university’s Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium. He will present certificates to selected students, accompanied by JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung India, and Vinod Sharma, Chairman of the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Tandon, who will chair the programme, said initiatives like the Samsung Innovation Campus make higher education more practical and industry-oriented. The programme equips students with future-ready skills in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, the Internet of Things, and Coding and Programming, fostering innovation and self-reliance.

Over 1,600 students have been trained under the Samsung Innovation Campus, a joint initiative of Samsung India and the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India, aimed at preparing youth for global competition and contributing to a “Developed Uttar Pradesh” and a “Capable India.”