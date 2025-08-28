As part of the circuit, the Board has prepared an action plan to include Samaspur Bird Sanctuary in Rae Bareli (780 hectares), Sur Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Agra (400 hectares), and the Chambal Wildlife Sanctuary (5,400 sq km). The initiative aims to provide facilities highlighting the unique ecological features of these areas while attracting tourists and bird lovers.

The Uttar Pradesh Eco-tourism Development Board is set to develop a Saras Circuit to promote eco-tourism in the state. A technical committee comprising eco-tourism experts and Forest Department officials will oversee the project.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand STF Arrests 2 Associates Of Gangster Praveen Valmiki In Land Grab Case

The Mainpuri region, known for its wetlands and rich population of Sarus cranes, especially in Kishni and Karhal blocks, has historically been linked to the idea of the Saras Circuit.

A few years ago, then Chief Development Officer Isha Priya initiated steps by clearing encroachments, constructing a watchtower under MNREGA, and installing signage on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

ALSO READ: Lado Lakshmi Yojana: Haryana Govt Plans Rs 2,100 Monthly Aid For Women | Check Eligibility, Start Date

Now, the new Saras Circuit will be formally developed with a wider scope. To promote the initiative, information boards will be displayed at airports and major routes, and the Board will create a database of bird enthusiasts. Student groups will also be engaged to spread awareness about eco-tourism and conservation.