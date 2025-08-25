For the past two or three days, constant rain has brought relief from the hot and humid weather, but it has also caused big problems. People have lost their lives in incidents of house collapse in many districts of the state, and the water released from the dams has caused massive devastation in rural areas. Many districts including Mirzapur, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Etah and Bundelkhand are facing flood-like conditions.

The administration is active in relief and rescue operations, the troubles of the villagers do not seem to be decreasing. Amid the deteriorating situation, teams of the Revenue Department in the districts have started assessing the damage and the administration has assured compensation to the affected families.

The situation in different districts is as follows: Mirzapur: Due to heavy rains here, 13 houses were razed to the ground and one person died due to lightning. The gravity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh's native village Odhi has also been submerged. 75 villages of Chunar tehsil are in the grip of floods after water was released from Ahraura and Jargo dams.

Chandauli: About 200 bighas of paddy crop of farmers has been submerged in water due to the breaking of Baheliapur embankment. The District Magistrate has ordered an inquiry, considering it to be the negligence of the engineers. Sonbhadra: Due to continuous rain for the last 48 hours, the gates of Dhandhraul, Nagwa and Kanhar dams had to be opened, due to which the water level of the rivers is continuously rising. Kanpur Dehat: Here the water level of Yamuna river rose by four meters in just eight hours. Apart from this, a drain built along the Bundelkhand Expressway has also broken. Kannauj: Two siblings, Nitish Kumar and Sunita (residents of Nawada, Bihar) died tragically when a brick kiln wall collapsed in Gursahaiganj, while another woman named Sapna from Gaya district was injured. The problem of waterlogging persists in 14 villages situated on the river bank in the district.

Farrukhabad, Unnao and Fatehpur: The water level of Ganga has started receding in these districts, but many villages are still cut off from the main roads. Five houses were submerged in the strong current of Ganga in Farrukhabad. Etawah and Orai: Roads have been submerged due to the rapid rise in the water level of Chambal river in Chakarnagar area of Etawah. At the same time, the water level of Yamuna in Orai increased by five meters within 24 hours.