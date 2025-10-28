Governor Anandiben Patel has directed officials to prioritise the education, health, and holistic development of girls residing in state-run children's homes. Chairing a review meeting with district administration officials regarding the State Children’s Home for Girls and the Infant Girls’ Home in Lucknow, the Governor instructed that regular health camps be organised for medical check-ups.

She emphasised that haemoglobin tests should be conducted for all girls and individual health cards prepared, with support from King George’s Medical University (KGMU) for organising these camps.

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad Mayor Lays Foundation For Eight Road Projects Worth Rs 10 Crore | Details

During the meeting held at Raj Bhavan on Monday, Governor Patel also ordered that bank accounts be opened promptly for all girls and that adequate arrangements for their education be ensured. She further directed officials to conduct surprise inspections to regularly review the facilities and ensure that the benefits of all government welfare schemes reach the girls on priority.