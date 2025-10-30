A 35-year-old disabled man named Ravi was beaten to death in Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh, after he went to meet his 18-year-old girlfriend, Manisha, who was allegedly being forced into marriage by her family. When Ravi arrived in the village of Parchchh, he was caught by the girl’s relatives, tied up, and brutally assaulted with sticks. Villagers also joined in the attack.

According to the NDTV report, despite being severely injured and asking for water, Ravi was denied help. After he succumbed to his injuries, the attackers reportedly panicked. The girl’s uncle, 35-year-old Pintu, allegedly attempted suicide to avoid being accused of murder. Police later reached the spot and took both men to the community health center in Maudaha, where Ravi was declared dead. Pintu was referred to the district hospital for treatment.

Following Ravi's death, his 18-year-old girlfriend, Manisha, also attempted suicide upon learning of the incident. Both she and her uncle, Pintu, are in critical condition, according to sources. Police have admitted Manisha to the community health center in Maudaha town.

The victim’s family, however, has alleged that it was Ravi who attacked Pintu. Manisha’s grandmother claimed that when she returned home from Maudaha, she found Ravi at the house. “When the girl called out, he stabbed Pintu,” she said, adding that Manisha had previously eloped with Ravi, which had angered the family.

Pintu’s wife also alleged that Ravi attacked her husband when he opened the door. “He was knocking, and when my husband caught him, Ravi stabbed him with a knife,” she said. The incident has triggered panic in Parchchh village. Diksha Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur, said a dispute between two groups led to the death of one person and injuries to two others, including the girl, who is currently receiving treatment at the district hospital.

According to the TOI report, inspector Kotwali police station Umesh Singh said, "It is a case of love affair, the boy and girl are married. Ravi died in the assault. Meanwhile, the girl and her uncle are injured. The uncle received a minor injury by knife during the fight. Report will be registered and action will be taken after autopsy report and complaint from the family members of the deceased."