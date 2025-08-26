- By Priyanka Koul
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
In a tragic incident on Monday morning, a 35-year-old salesman was burnt alive after his moped came in contact with a live electric wire lying broken on a road in Etawah district. The victim, identified as Tasleem, son of Maniullah and a resident of Mughalpur Chaubia, worked as a clothes salesman.
According to Jagran.com, Tasleem had left his home in Matiyarpura early in the morning. Around 8:30 am, while passing near Bani Hardu village, his two-wheeler touched a snapped high-voltage wire that had been lying unattended on the road. The moped immediately caught fire, and within moments, Tasleem too was engulfed in flames, leading to his death on the spot.
ALSO READ: Ghaziabad Dog Menace: Civic Body Eyes Shelters, Fines, Sterilisation To Curb Attacks
The horrifying accident has sparked outrage among locals, who blamed the electricity department for negligence. Tasleem’s brother, Nadeem, claimed that the wire had been dangling since the previous night. Despite repeated phone calls by villagers to the local substation, no official responded or cut off the supply. “My brother lost his life because of their carelessness,” he alleged.
ALSO READ: Noida Dowry Case: Nikki Bhati’s Father Reveals Grandson Haunted By Sight Of Burning Mother, ‘Keeps Saying…’
Police reached the spot soon after being informed. Chaubia SHO Mahendra Singh said power supply in the area was halted following the incident, and the matter has been reported to electricity department officials. Meanwhile, villagers staged a protest demanding strict action against those responsible and compensation for the victim’s family.