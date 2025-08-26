- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Railways to interlock Gorakhpur-Dominagarh third line.
The North Eastern Railway (NER) will carry out interlocking work for commissioning the Gorakhpur–Domingarh third line, due to which rail traffic will be heavily affected. Between 21 and 30 September, 42 trains, including the Gorakhpur–Bathinda Gorakhdham Express, will remain cancelled. Several others will be diverted or short-terminated.
Key trains on the cancelled list include:
- 12511/12512 Gorakhpur–Thiruvananthapuram Express (various dates between 25–30 Sept)
- 12555/12556 Gorakhpur–Bathinda Gorakhdham Express (21–28 Sept)
- 12571/12572 Gorakhpur–Anand Vihar Express (24–28 Sept)
- 12595/12596 Gorakhpur–Anand Vihar Express (22–26 Sept)
- 22537/22538 Gorakhpur–LTT Kushinagar Express (23–30 Sept)
- 15029/15030 Gorakhpur–Pune Express (25–27 Sept)
- 15045/15046 Gorakhpur–Okha Express (25–28 Sept)
- 15065/15066 Gorakhpur–Panvel Express (22–29 Sept)
- 15705/15706 Katihar–Delhi Express (22–26 Sept)
- 22533/22534 Gorakhpur–Yesvantpur Express (22–24 Sept)
- 22583/22584 Chhapra–LTT Express (23–25 Sept)
Trains to be Diverted
Several trains will run via alternative routes during the block period. Notable diversions include:
- 12553/12554 Vaishali Express (via Ayodhya/Varanasi)
- 12565 Bihar Sampark Kranti Express (via Ayodhya–Varanasi)
- 15109 Chhapra–Mathura Express (via Kanpur–Prayagraj)
- 15707/15708 Katihar–Amritsar Express (via Banaras–Prayagraj–Kanpur)
- 19037/19038 Avadh Express (via Lucknow/Sultanpur)
- 19615/19616 Udaipur–Kamakhya Express (via Sultanpur–Varanasi)
- 20103 LTT–Azamgarh Express (via Ayodhya–Shahganj)
- 22411 Naharlagun–Anand Vihar Express (via Varanasi–Sultanpur)
Trains to be Short-Terminated
- 12511 Gorakhpur–Thiruvananthapuram Express will terminate at Gomtinagar on 18, 19 and 21 Sept.
- 12512 Thiruvananthapuram–Gorakhpur Express (21, 23, 24 Sept) will also end at Gomtinagar.
- 12589 Gorakhpur–Charlapalli Express will start from Gomtinagar (24 Sept), while its return service 12590 will terminate there (26 Sept).
- 12591 Gorakhpur–Yesvantpur Express will start from Gomtinagar on 29 Sept; its return 12592 will terminate at Gomtinagar on 22 Sept.
Railway officials said the block is essential for the smooth commissioning of the third line, which will ease traffic congestion and improve punctuality on the busy Gorakhpur–Domingarh section. Passengers are advised to check the revised schedule before planning their journey.