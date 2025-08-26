- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Threat of disease in sugarcane crop from rain.
- 329 drones deployed for pesticide spraying.
- Toll-free helpline available for farmers.
The recent spell of rain and waterlogging has increased the threat of diseases and pest infestation in UP sugarcane fields. To tackle the situation, the Sugarcane Development Department has deployed 329 drones for pesticide spraying, covering 24,218 hectares so far.
Officials said that drones have proved particularly effective in areas where machine or manual spraying was not possible due to waterlogging. Sugarcane crops are currently under threat from root rot, whitefly, root borer, top borer, and red rot, which are spreading rapidly. Farmers have been advised to use pesticides recommended by agricultural scientists to prevent losses.
Alongside drones, sugar mills are distributing light trap machines to farmers to control pests. The department headquarters has directed all Deputy Sugarcane Commissioners, District Sugarcane Officers, and sugar mill managers to make daily field visits, interact with farmers, and spread awareness about disease and pest control.
The department has stressed the need for timely spraying to protect crops from major damage and has also urged farmers to stay alert against threats from wild animals. For assistance, farmers can contact the department’s toll-free helpline 18001213203.
