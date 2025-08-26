Uttar Pradesh is stepping up action against stray dogs, with plans to expand its sterilisation and vaccination programme. New Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres will soon be set up in Shahjahanpur, Firozabad, and Varanasi, while existing centres will continue to operate in key cities. These centres aim to ensure stray dogs are sterilised, vaccinated, and returned only after full recovery, following Supreme Court guidelines.

As per Jagran.com, female dogs found to be pregnant will be released immediately, while sterilised dogs will be kept in ABC centres for three to four days before being returned to their original locations. Currently, ABC centres function in 15 municipal corporations, including Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Jhansi, Moradabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Rampur, and Amroha. Over the last three years, 2.93 lakh stray dogs have been sterilised, and this year alone, more than 48,000 sterilisation and vaccination procedures have been completed till July 31. To strengthen the initiative, additional centres are being set up in Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

A municipal animal doctor explained that male dogs undergo removal of testicles, while female dogs are sterilised by removing ovaries and uterus, provided they are not pregnant. The dogs are released only after regaining full health, ensuring effective population control.