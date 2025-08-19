- By Priyanka Koul
UP Weather Update: After days of sweltering heat and humidity, the weather is finally expected to take a turn in Uttar Pradesh starting today, August 19. According to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain is likely to begin in several parts of the state, bringing much-needed relief from the high temperatures and humidity that have gripped the region for the past few days.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for multiple districts, including Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Rampur, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Winds are also expected to pick up, with gusts reaching 40-50 km/h in many areas.
On Monday, the maximum temperature touched 35 degrees C, and it may rise slightly higher today before the rains bring cooler conditions.
Senior meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh has indicated that the real change in weather is expected from August 21, when widespread rainfall is likely to sweep across central and eastern UP, including cities like Lucknow. Rain activity is expected to intensify on August 22, and on August 23 and 24, heavier downpours are likely to move from east to west across the state. More than 50 districts are on alert for potential thunderstorms, accompanied by strong winds. As the rain sets in, temperatures both during the day and at night are expected to drop by up to 4 degrees C.
Check Yellow Alert Issued In THESE UP Districts
In addition to the yellow alert districts, moderate to heavy rainfall is also forecast for Amethi, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Balrampur, and Shravasti. These areas may also experience thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Cities like Agra are still reeling from the intense heat. On Monday, Agra recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees C, making it the second hottest city in the state after Orai, which sizzled at 36.8 degrees C. The heat was so intense that even brief exposure to the sun caused discomfort. Although clouds did appear briefly during the day, they soon gave way to strong sunlight, offering no relief from the humidity or rising temperatures even after sunset.