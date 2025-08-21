Uttar Pradesh: In a gruesome crime, the headless body of a woman was discovered in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, last week. Police later identified her as 35-year-old Rachna Yadav, who was murdered by her lover, former Maheba village head Sanjay Patel, with help from his nephew and friend.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy said the killing stemmed from a love affair gone wrong. Rachna had been pressuring Sanjay to marry her, but he, already married with two children, refused, according to News18. On August 9, Sanjay, his nephew Sandeep Patel, and his friend Pradeep alias Deepak Ahirwar strangled Rachna, cut her body into seven pieces, packed them into sacks, and dumped them in a well. Her head and feet were thrown into the Lakheri river to prevent identification.

The decomposed body was found on August 13 after police drained the well, though the head was missing. “We have recovered all other body parts and arrested two accused, while one is still absconding. DIG Jhansi Range Keshav Chaudhary has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for the police team,” SSP Murthy told The Times of India. ALSO READ: Delhi CM Assault: Delhi Police Commissioner Removed Day After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta, IPS Satish Golcha To Take Charge What Happened? Villagers suspected the body belonged to Rachna and informed her brother, Deepak Yadav, from Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh. Phone records revealed frequent calls between Rachna and Sanjay, leading to a late-night raid on his house, where he confessed. Rachna, a resident of Malwara village, had been married twice earlier and had two children from her first marriage. After leaving her second husband, she began living with Shivraj Yadav of Maheba. In 2023, she filed an FIR against Shivraj and his elder brother, accusing them of dowry harassment, rape, and attempted murder, according to Amar Ujala. Shivraj died in June this year, after which Rachna allegedly pressured Sanjay to marry her.