Facing criticism over issues like frequent power cuts, arbitrary billing, and superficial complaint redressal, the electricity department is set to launch a seven-day statewide campaign from August 25 to verify whether consumer complaints have been genuinely resolved.

As part of the campaign, complaints addressed through the 1912 consumer helpline during May, June, July, and August will be cross-checked to assess consumer satisfaction. Chairing a review meeting on Tuesday, Power Corporation Chairman Dr Ashish Goyal stressed that complaints must be resolved in a timely and quality-oriented manner.