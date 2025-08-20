- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Facing criticism over issues like frequent power cuts, arbitrary billing, and superficial complaint redressal, the electricity department is set to launch a seven-day statewide campaign from August 25 to verify whether consumer complaints have been genuinely resolved.
As part of the campaign, complaints addressed through the 1912 consumer helpline during May, June, July, and August will be cross-checked to assess consumer satisfaction. Chairing a review meeting on Tuesday, Power Corporation Chairman Dr Ashish Goyal stressed that complaints must be resolved in a timely and quality-oriented manner.
He directed that:
- Details of damaged transformers should be immediately reported to the headquarters.
- Overloaded areas requiring double grouping should be prioritised to ensure an uninterrupted supply.
- Correct electricity bills are delivered to consumers on time.
- Special focus should be given to agriculture and rural feeders.
He further instructed officials to tighten revenue recovery efforts, warning that areas with 100 per cent arrears will face strict action. Superintending engineers have been asked to make regular field visits, while executive engineers must conduct daily reviews.
Other key directives included:
- Resolving local faults promptly.
- Ensuring officers respond to consumer calls with accurate information.
- Issuing notices to officials in areas where transformer damage persists despite preventive measures.
- Implementing 100 per cent biometric attendance.
The meeting was attended by Managing Director Pankaj Kumar and other senior officers.