Uttar Pradesh News: Police in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested a man for secretly recording women at a hostel in Heerapatti colony. The accused, identified as Himanshu Rai, was staying in the same building with his family. According to a NDTV report, the incident came to light on Sunday when a Class 10 student noticed a mobile phone camera hidden on the semi-covered roof while she was bathing. She raised an alarm, following which other students caught Rai and handed him over to the police.

Investigations revealed that Rai had been carrying out the act for nearly a year. According to officials, he had also threatened the girls that he would circulate the videos online if they complained. During the search, police found around 40 pornographic videos stored on his phone and laptop. The devices have been seized and sent for forensic examination. A senior officer confirmed that a case has been registered and the accused is being questioned.