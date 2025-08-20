Tourists visiting wildlife destinations in Uttar Pradesh will now get 15 extra days to explore the state’s National Parks and Tiger Reserves. The state government has decided to open them from November 1 every year, instead of the earlier date of November 15.

The Forest Department has begun preparations, and an official order is expected soon, after which online bookings will be activated.

Uttar Pradesh is home to Dudhwa National Park, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Katarnia Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary, and Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Chitrakoot. These parks remain closed from June 15 during the monsoon season to protect wildlife habitats, maintain ecological balance, and rebuild damaged forest roads.