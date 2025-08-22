YEIDA Land Allotment: The Yamuna Authority has allocated 7 per cent residential plots to 331 farmers from Achheja Buzurg village. The allocation was done through a draw process in the presence of farmers at the authority office. Here's the detailed update :

- The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has uploaded the list of eligible allottees on its website. After development, the plots will be handed over to the farmers. - The Yamuna Authority had acquired land from farmers in Achheja Buzurg village, which was included in the notified area, and purchased it with their consent. In return, the farmers had been demanding 7 per cent residential plots for a long time.

- After considering farmers' objections and suggestions, YEIDA finalised the list of eligible farmers and allocated plots through a lottery on Thursday. A committee was formed by the CEO for the draw process, comprising Deputy Collector Ajay Kumar Sharma, Krishna Gopal Tripathi, General Manager Rajendra Singh Bhati, and Tahsildar Manoj Kumar Singh.