The Yamuna Authority area is set to introduce hydrogen-powered buses, in addition to its electric bus fleet. This initiative would make Yamuna City the second city in India, after Leh-Ladakh, to operate such environmentally friendly vehicles, which emit only water vapor instead of pollutants.

According to a Yamuna Authority official, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has submitted a proposal to run the hydrogen buses, with a potential launch being considered for mid-November. This project aims to give the city a new identity for its green transport.

Project Details And Pilot Phase

The proposal outlines a three-year pilot project with the following specifics:

- Initial Fleet: NTPC will initially operate four luxury, air-conditioned buses.

- Capacity: Each bus will have 45 seats.

- Performance: The buses will be capable of traveling approximately 600 kilometers on a single hydrogen refill.

- Future Scope: If this pilot project is successful, the use of hydrogen buses will be considered for expansion across the Delhi-NCR region.

Roles And Responsibilities

The operational responsibilities will be divided between the two organizations:

- NTPC: Will manage the refuelling and maintenance of the buses.

- Yamuna Authority: Will be responsible for providing the drivers and conductors.

"Green" Hydrogen From Treated Water

A notable aspect of the project is the fuel source. NTPC will produce the hydrogen fuel at a dedicated plant. This hydrogen will be generated using treated wastewater.

This green transport project is considered crucial for maintaining clean air in the city. Yamuna City is expected to handle significant traffic pressure—higher than in Noida and Greater Noida—due to its connectivity with the upcoming airport as well as several expressways and highways.