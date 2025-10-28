The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is set to develop a Heritage City in Mathura’s Raya Urban Centre under a hybrid model, combining the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) approach with direct development by the Authority. The proposal will be tabled for approval at YEIDA’s upcoming board meeting on November 7.

Once approved, the process of selecting a developer will begin. The project, part of Phase Two of the Yamuna Authority’s development plan, will mark the first phase of development in the Raya Urban Centre. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Heritage City has been prepared by CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd.

ALSO READ: NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live: Round 1 Registration Begins, Counselling Schedule To Be Released Soon At mcc.nic.in; Detail Here During the monsoon season, floodwater from the Yamuna River had reached the proposed site, prompting YEIDA to order a fresh survey. The Heritage City is planned along both sides of a 15.3-kilometre road being built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to connect NH-44 with the 101 km mark of the Yamuna Expressway. Following a partial realignment by NHAI, YEIDA has asked CBRE to revise the project layout accordingly.

Spread over 753 acres, the Heritage City is estimated to cost Rs 950 crore. YEIDA CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh said the project will be executed in a hybrid format, with a portion developed under the PPP model and the rest by the Authority itself. About Rs 700 crore will be spent on land acquisition, which YEIDA plans to fund through the sale of residential and commercial plots. Singh noted that strong demand for residential plots in Mathura would make it easier to raise funds.

Facilities related to religious, cultural, and social activities, including a Katha Vachanalaya (discourse hall), traditional haat (market), naturopathy centre, rest house, spiritual centre, museum, and hotels, will be developed through public-private partnerships. ALSO READ: Cyclone Montha LIVE: Heavy Rain In Andhra, Tamil Nadu And Odisha As Landfall Nears; Trains, Flight Services Affected | UPDATES The Heritage City will be located on both sides of the NHAI road and will also be connected to the suspension bridge over the Yamuna River, creating a new direct route to the Banke Bihari Temple. Land will be acquired from several villages, including Arua Khadar, Bhim Khadar, Dangoli Khadar, Pani Gaon Khadar, Piproli Khadar, Jahangirpur, Begmapur Khadar, and Jahangirpur Khadar, for the project.