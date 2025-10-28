The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has played a vital role in enhancing rural connectivity in Uttarakhand, a state known for its tough and hilly terrain. Over the past 25 years, an investment of Rs 11,134 crore has helped construct 21,316 kilometres of rural roads, linking 1,864 villages to the road network.

Now, under the fourth phase of the PMGSY, the state plans to connect 1,490 additional villages, each with a population of more than 250, based on the 2011 Census. Despite these efforts, 2,203 villages in remote areas remain without road access. To address this, the state government has requested the Centre to relax the population criteria for road inclusion under the scheme.

After Uttarakhand’s formation on November 9, 2000, PMGSY became a key component in extending road connectivity to rural regions, alongside state-funded projects. Initially, in December 2000, 1,864 villages were identified for road construction under the scheme based on the 2001 Census, which limited eligibility to villages with populations above 250.

According to the PMGSY division, road construction worth Rs 11,134 crore has already been completed, while the next phase will soon begin. In addition to individual villages, cluster-based connectivity will be implemented to extend road access to nearby habitations.

Currently, 407 villages in Uttarakhand have populations between 150 and 249, and 1,796 villages have fewer than 150 residents, making them ineligible under current PMGSY norms. Considering the geographical challenges of the hill state, officials said a proposal has been sent to the central government seeking an exemption from population-based eligibility norms.