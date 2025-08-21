Viral Video: When most kids run away at the sight of a snake, one fearless boy decided to do the exact opposite. A viral video making rounds on social media shows a young child boldly handling a huge snake as if it were a toy. In the clip, the boy can be seen using a snake-catching stick to press down the reptile’s head. Moments later, he shocks everyone by grabbing it with his bare hands. What leaves viewers stunned is the size of the snake, almost double the boy’s height.

The video has already crossed over a lakh views on X, sparking both amazement and concern. It was shared with a caption in Hindi that reads: “Chhotu seems to have a close relationship with Yamraj. But this courage can also prove to be deadly.”