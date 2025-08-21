- By Shailvee Tiwari
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Viral Video: When most kids run away at the sight of a snake, one fearless boy decided to do the exact opposite. A viral video making rounds on social media shows a young child boldly handling a huge snake as if it were a toy. In the clip, the boy can be seen using a snake-catching stick to press down the reptile’s head. Moments later, he shocks everyone by grabbing it with his bare hands. What leaves viewers stunned is the size of the snake, almost double the boy’s height.
The video has already crossed over a lakh views on X, sparking both amazement and concern. It was shared with a caption in Hindi that reads: “Chhotu seems to have a close relationship with Yamraj. But this courage can also prove to be deadly.”
Watch The Viral Video:
छोटू का यमराज के साथ उठना बैठना लगता है— Manju (@cop_manjumeena) August 20, 2025
लेकिन यह साहस जानलेवा भी साबित हो सकता हैं😱 pic.twitter.com/nAuVU7DcaQ
While some praised the child’s bravery, others warned that such stunts are extremely dangerous and should never be encouraged. "The little child is naive, you wrote absolutely correctly, if even a small mistake is made, it’s a matter of life," a user wrote. "Ohh my god, very dangerous," a second user added. "Saanp prajaati mei darr ka mahaul," added a third user.
"This task, which even great people cannot do, this little one is doing," added a fourth user. "Due to uncontrolled pressure, poor snake is in pain... Please. Don't do this," another user added. "Ye Bahuth bahadur bacha hai," added another user.