Jaipur Viral Video: People in Jaipur recently witnessed a scene straight out of a comedy movie, two bikes were spotted moving together in the middle of a busy road, without any riders, and looking like they were performing a 'couple dance.' The unusual moment, captured on video, has now gone viral and left the internet in splits. The incident took place in the Mansarovar area, where traffic came to a halt as the two riderless bikes kept circling around like dancing partners.

A few men ran forward with sticks, trying hard to bring the vehicles under control, but the stunt went on much longer than anyone expected. The viral clip was shared on Instagram by @jaipurkajalwa, where it shows commuters waiting on the road, confused yet entertained, while the bikes continued their unexpected performance. Finally, after several attempts, people managed to stop them and clear the road.

Watch The Viral Video: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaipurkajalwa (@jaipurkajalwa) ALSO READ: World’s Kindest Judge Frank Caprio Dies At 88, Internet Flooded With Heartfelt Tributes, Condolences And Fond Memories What made the video even more hilarious were the online reactions. Netizens compared the bikes to two lovers lost in their own world, while others joked that it looked like people were trying to separate an actual couple. Adding to the humour, the video was captioned: “saiyara movie side effect.”

The post shared just a day ago received 11.5 million views from people. Social media users were quick to react to the viral video. "Vehicles having better love life than me," a user wrote. "Yehihai wo chaar log jo premijode ko alagkardetehain. Haayezaalimduniya," a second user wrote. "Longest accident ever recorded," added a third user.