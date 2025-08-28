- By Shailvee Tiwari
Bengaluru Viral Video: Bengaluru witnessed yet another road-rage incident and this time it was caught on camera. The video, now going viral on social media, shows a couple driving into a one-way road on the busy Shivananda Circle and creating complete chaos. What has left people furious is the way the couple threatened a local auto driver, who was simply pointing out their mistake. In the viral video, the couple can be seen yelling at the driver. At one point, the man is heard saying, "Thappad hi thappapadega," as a threat to the driver, while the driver, speaking in Kannada, tries to defend himself and explain that they had entered the wrong way.
The heated argument quickly heated up, drawing the attention of onlookers on the busy road. The shocking photos have sparked a lot of outrage online, with many people blaming the couple for not only breaking traffic laws but also showing disrespect to the Kannada-speaking driver who was trying to reason with them. Viewers criticised it as a display of arrogance and disregard for traffic safety.
The video shared on X (Formerly Twitter) by the handle 'gharkekalesh' yesterday received 90k views from netizens. One user wrote, "I bet even the couple would have violated every traffic rule but when it's done by others, they become holier-than-thou. A minute of madness is all that is required for assault or even worse murder.. Just take a pic, post on social media and let the police do the rest." "These kind people are bad ambassadors for other Hindi-speaking people. Absolutely awkward, loud people," a second user wrote.
"People are fools, I don't understand their language but one thing is sure, indians have no traffic sense. Rather than saying sorry, they create scenes on roads," added a third user. "The couple should be arrested and deported," added a fourth user. "We have a sick obsession with going the wrong way and then arguing when someone points it out," added another user.