Bengaluru Viral Video: Bengaluru witnessed yet another road-rage incident and this time it was caught on camera. The video, now going viral on social media, shows a couple driving into a one-way road on the busy Shivananda Circle and creating complete chaos. What has left people furious is the way the couple threatened a local auto driver, who was simply pointing out their mistake. In the viral video, the couple can be seen yelling at the driver. At one point, the man is heard saying, "Thappad hi thappapadega," as a threat to the driver, while the driver, speaking in Kannada, tries to defend himself and explain that they had entered the wrong way.

The heated argument quickly heated up, drawing the attention of onlookers on the busy road. The shocking photos have sparked a lot of outrage online, with many people blaming the couple for not only breaking traffic laws but also showing disrespect to the Kannada-speaking driver who was trying to reason with them. Viewers criticised it as a display of arrogance and disregard for traffic safety.