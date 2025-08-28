The internet is sparkling, literally, after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement took over the world. Fans are not only celebrating the couple’s big moment but even Google has joined the party with a special surprise hidden inside its search. Now, when you type Taylor Swift into Google, the screen lights up with golden hearts and glittering diamonds raining down, a beautiful animation made especially to mark the engagement. Swifties are going crazy over it, calling it the perfect tribute to their idol’s 'love story.'

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Google has designed a Swift-inspired Easter egg. Just a few weeks ago, when Taylor teased her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, searching her name triggered a shower of orange confetti and a flaming heart. That small touch had already excited fans but this new engagement-themed animation has taken the celebrations to a whole new level.

Fans were quick to react to this new animation added to Google. One user wrote, " Google added diamonds to Taylor Swift’s Google animation in honor of her engagement!"

💎| Google added diamonds to Taylor Swift’s google animation in honor of her engagement! pic.twitter.com/a5UmvyxW1l — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) August 27, 2025

A confetti animation and lyrics now appear on Google when you search for “Taylor Swift.” ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/EL1qKT0T0h — Taylor Swift Charts+ (@chartstswift) August 12, 2025

There are definitely Swifties at Google celebrating right now (search "Taylor Swift" on Google & watch the confetti) 😆 pic.twitter.com/J3SMxyM3FC — Kirk Williams (@PPCKirk) August 26, 2025

Google had added diamonds to the confetti animation on Taylor Swift’s page. ❤️‍🔥💍 pic.twitter.com/z1ZrV9GoXP — Taylor Swift Charts+ (@chartstswift) August 27, 2025

