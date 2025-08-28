Noida Man Viral Post: Imagine ordering your favourite sandwich online and biting into something you should never find in your food, a plastic glove. That’s exactly what happened to a Noida resident, leaving both him and the internet shocked. The customer, identified as Satish Sarawagi, had ordered two sandwiches from Salad Days through Zomato. But when his food arrived, he discovered a disposable glove stuffed between the bread and ingredients of one of the sandwiches. Sharing the disturbing pictures on X, he tagged Zomato and wrote, “@zomato @zomatocare, I ordered a sandwich and found a glove inside the food! This is unacceptable and a serious hygiene concern. Please investigate and respond ASAP.”

The photos, which quickly went viral, show the glove placed right inside the sandwich, raising serious questions about hygiene standards. Along with the pictures, Sarawagi also shared a screenshot of his order, which included a broccoli, corn, and basil pesto sandwich on a sourdough baguette and a smoked cottage cheese and pepper sandwich.

Zomato was quick to respond publicly, with its support handle @ZomatoCare writing, “Hi Satish, we’re absolutely shocked to hear about this. We can’t begin to imagine how upsetting this must have been for you. Please allow us some time to discuss this with our restaurant partner. We’ll get in touch with you to discuss this further.”

Meanwhile, Salad Days also issued a statement, assuring a probe into the incident. “We’re taking this matter extremely seriously and have immediately launched a thorough investigation with our quality assurance team. This kitchen has been flagged for urgent review,” the brand posted, promising strict action.