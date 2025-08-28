NYT Connections Hints and Answers for August 28 : Immerse yourself in the world of words and challenge your brain with the NYT Connections Puzzle! This puzzle is an exciting experience that will put your language skills to the test and keep you hooked. You'll need to think creatively to untangle the 16 words and find the hidden connections.

NYT New York Times Connections Hints And Answers Today August 28

Yellow Category: NET

Green Category: CUP

Blue Category: DIAMOND

Purple Category: CANTAB

NYT Connections Clues For August 28

YELLOW GROUP- help, I'm stuck!

GREEN GROUP- make mine an orange pekoe, but don’t spill it (or maybe do)!

BLUE GROUP- you wouldn’t want to mess with these

PURPLE GROUP- referring to things that are either in front of you right now, or a tap or swipe away

NYT Connections Hints For August 28:

YELLOW GROUP: places to get trapped

GREEN GROUP: used for tea

BLUE GROUP: associated with hardness

Purple GROUP: ending with keyboard keys

Today's NYT Connections puzzle requires creative thinking and problem-solving skills. Stay focused, and you'll succeed.

NYT Connections Answers For August 28:

Yellow Category: NET, SNARE, TANGLE, WEB

Green Category: CUP, KETTLE, TEABAG, WATER

Blue Category: DIAMOND, NAILS, ROCK, STEEL

Purple Category: CANTAB, CYBERSPACE, ICECAPS, MAKESHIFT

