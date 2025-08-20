- By Shailvee Tiwari
Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: In Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, a farmer’s love for his animals has gone viral online. Ram Shankar Pal from Bharsen village celebrated a very special occasion his cow’s calf turning one year old, by cutting a cake alongside his family. The heartwarming video surfaced on social media on Wednesday and quickly caught everyone’s attention. The celebration, held at Ram Shankar Pal’s home, saw family members and neighbours joining in the fun. The farmer made the event extra special by holding the calf’s face with one hand while cutting the cake with the same hand, symbolically including the little cow in the ceremony.
He even offered a piece of cake to the calf, treating it as a cherished member of the family. Cheers and applause filled the house as relatives and guests celebrated together. Children and elders alike took part in the joyful event, creating a festive atmosphere. The video beautifully reflects the farmer’s care and affection for his cattle, which are often considered sacred in rural India.
The clip has now gone viral, with social media users praising Ram Shankar Pal for his unique way of showing love to his animals. Many have shared the video widely, calling it a touching example of the special bond between humans and their cattle.
The post shared on X by the handle '@News1IndiaTweet' received significant likes, views and comments from users. The post was captioned, "Farmer celebrated the first birthday of a cow's calf by cutting a cake. The incident is from Bharsen village, where farmer Ram Shankar Pal celebrated with his family. Video of cutting the cake with the cow goes viral on social media."