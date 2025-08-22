Extra-Marital Affair Viral Video: What should have been the happiest days of a marriage turned into a nightmare for a man in India. Just five days after tying the knot, he discovered that his wife was meeting her ex-boyfriend, and the shocking confrontation unfolded right in the middle of a busy road. The situation, which could have remained private, was captured on video, turning the personal betrayal into a viral spectacle that has left viewers stunned and outraged.

The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle ‘Gharkekalesh,’ with the caption: “Extra-Marital affair Kalesh (Husband caught his wife with her ex after 5 days of marriage)." In the viral video, the husband can be heard shouting at his wife, “Tu bhifarebinikalina, tu to mummy keyahanjaarahithina," as he caught her sitting inside a car with her ex. He recorded the entire scene, and the video quickly went viral.

Watch The Viral Video: Extra-Marital affair Kalesh (Husband caught his wife with her ex after 5 days of marriage)

pic.twitter.com/PZMWFHob1w — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 21, 2025 ALSO READ: 'Don't Let Work Consume You': Founder Shares 12 Reasons Why Employees Should Leave The Office On Time The incident has left netizens divided. Many expressed anger at the wife and her ex-boyfriend, supporting the husband, while some suggested she may have met her ex to resolve personal matters. Since being posted yesterday, the video has already garnered over 1.7 million views.

"Sathbaithi hi to hai...I want to know how many men are totally transparent when it comes to meeting their female friends. Ex can be just a friend too, a user wrote. "Kya hi bole 5 din ke andar hi Shaadi se “Web Series” ban gaya. Husband ne socha honeymoon chalega, par yahaantoh “Ex ki reunion” chalrahithi. Full on Kalesh 2.0 – sasural wale bhi shock, padosibhi shock," a second user added.

"Probably she might have gone to settle down the full and final goodbye to frustrated ex BF by convincing him to say move on...But caught on the wrong foot," added a third user. "Why can't they be just loyal to their partners after marriage and if they can't, why don't they simply refuse to marry and not spoil a 3rd person's life? How hard can it be?" added a fourth user.