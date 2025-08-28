Viral Video : Usually, the internet is full of funny and lighthearted clips but sometimes a video pops up that leaves everyone stunned and speechless. A recent viral video did just that, making viewers question whether what they were seeing was real. The widely circulated video shows a group of women standing on the terrace of a house. At first glance, they seemed to be casually observing something on the road. But in just a few seconds, the scene took an unexpected turn.

One woman was spotted holding her child dangerously close to the edge. What left everyone horrified was that she dangled the little one with just one hand. And before anyone could even process the moment, she tossed the child down from the terrace. Luckily, a man standing below with open arms managed to catch the kid just in time.

The exact location of the incident has not been revealed but the video quickly spread like wildfire across social media. Viewers couldn’t believe how casually the child’s life was put at risk.

Watch The Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antil Yadav (@rjkhurki)

The post was shared by a digital creator, Antil Yadav, on Instagram. In the viral video, the creator can be heard saying, “Blinkit se mangwaya tha kya ki 10 minute mein dusra mangwa loge?” He even captioned his post with, “Blinkit pe bacche milne lag gaye kya.”

While some netizens laughed at the absurdity, many others expressed anger and disbelief at the mother’s reckless act. The post shared just a day ago received significant likes, comments and views from social media users. "This is so irresponsible. How can one do this to a baby?" "Not funny at all it could have ended in tragedy.. May Allah bless the child," a second user wrote.