Telangana Viral Video: What could have turned into a tragedy in Telangana ended up becoming a heartwarming rescue story, all thanks to quick thinking, YouTube, and a brave little girl. The incident took place in Sultanabad, Peddapalli district, where a child named Charmi was accidentally locked inside her family’s car. According to reports, the family, residents of Mancherial, had parked near a sweet shop on Rajiv Highway while returning from a wedding. They stepped inside, leaving both the car keys and Charmi in the vehicle.
Within minutes, panic set in. Relatives tried everything for nearly half an hour to free her, while locals even considered breaking the windows. Just then, a young man stepped in with an unusual but life-saving idea. He pulled up a YouTube tutorial on how to unlock the car from inside and guided Charmi through the window. Showing immense courage, the little girl followed the instructions carefully, and to everyone’s relief, she managed to unlock the door herself.
The moment the door opened, her family rushed to embrace her tightly, overcome with relief and joy. The video of this incredible rescue has since gone viral, with people praising the girl’s bravery and the man’s presence of mind that turned a frightening moment into a story of hope.
Watch The Viral Video:
The post shared on Instagram by the user 'indians' a few hours ago received 1.2 million views from people. "That's why India is not for beginners," a user wrote. "To all those thinking about thievery, it is not. They showed the kid inside the car how to unlock it from the inside," a second user wrote.
"Respect to the kid and the person who got that idea," added a third user. "Technology is not bad, it's totally up to you how to use it," added another user.