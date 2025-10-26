Albania has already made a historic move in digital governance with the appointment of the world's first AI government minister. Prime Minister Edi Rama, in Berlin at the Global Dialogue (BGD), announced that the AI minister, Diella, is "pregnant" and will give birth to 83 AI assistants, one for every Socialist Party parliament member.

AI Minister to Overhaul Public Procurement Diella, who is named for "Sun" in Albanian, was initially introduced as a virtual assistant on the e-Albania portal this year to enable citizens to access state services online. Now a minister in her own right, she has been assigned to promote transparency and accountability in public procurement, traditionally one of Albania's most vulnerable sectors to corruption.

The AI "children" will serve as parliamentary assistants, virtually attending sessions, taping discussions, and keeping MPs apprised of important developments, PM Rama has said. "If you go out for coffee and miss a discussion, this child will tell you what was discussed, who said your name, and what to say in return," Rama added.

Integration of AI in Parliamentary Functions The AI assistants are likely to be operational by the end of 2026. Each will possess the "wisdom of her mother," Diella, allowing them to assist MPs with EU laws and parliamentary processes. Rama reiterated that the system is intended to bring modernity to administrative work and provide efficient, corruption-free rule.

Diella herself is a purely virtual character, depicted as a woman in classical Albanian dress. She will monitor all public tenders, stripping decision-making authority from the ministries and guaranteeing objective assessment of bids. The move fits with Albania's goals of reaching the EU's transparency standards as it aims to join by 2030.

Albania's initiative has attracted global attention, with experts suggesting that incorporating AI into government could be a template for other countries. Social media responses, though, are divided. Some complimented the move as "bold and visionary," while others criticized it with doubts about any possible manipulation of AI within a politically charged environment.

The government also announced plans to implement AI auditing mechanisms and accountability structures to ensure transparency and reliability of decisions made by Diella and her AI offspring. PM Rama emphasized that the initiative is "not science fiction," but a measure toward digital transformation in governance.

With Diella and her AI offspring, Albania takes the lead in technological innovation in government governance. Experts believe the move could open the way for decision-making in other areas with the aid of artificial intelligence, with efficiency, transparency, and innovative governance techniques.

The move marks a historic development of Albania joining hands with artificial intelligence in public administration, marking a new era where digital technology plays an active role in defining national policies.