Alaska Plane Crash: A charter plane carrying eight people crashed on Thursday near a remote military radar site in western Alaska. The aircraft, which had two pilots and six passengers on board, went down near Cape Newenham. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Alaska region chief, Clint Johnson confirmed the incident.

Rescue Ops Underway According to Associated Press report, official details regarding the status and condition of those on board were not immediately available as search and rescue efforts are underway. The plane, which took off from Anchorage is believed to have crashed while approaching Cape Newenham.

A charter plane with 8 on board has crashed in a remote area of western Alaska, reports AP quoting NTSB. pic.twitter.com/k5TnZmWidK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2026 The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center said it launched a search and rescue mission after receiving a report of an “aircraft incident” near the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site. It added that detailed information would be released after the operation concludes. ALSO READ: Kenya Helicopter Crash: Ecuador's Intelligence Chief, Spanish TV Company Executive Among 5 US Nationals Killed In Crash

US Senator Prays For Passengers Meanwhile, US Senator Lisa Murkowski expressed grief over the incident and prayed for those on board. She wrote on X, "I join Alaskans in condolences as we learn of the plane crash in Cape Newenham today. I’ve traveled extensively with Security Aviation throughout Alaska, and have met many of their experienced pilots. I appreciate the U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB, Alaska State Troopers, and the Rescue Coordination Center for responding to the site. Alaska is praying for those on board, their loved ones, and the team at Security Aviation."

I join Alaskans in condolences as we learn of the plane crash in Cape Newenham today. I’ve traveled extensively with Security Aviation throughout Alaska, and have met many of their experienced pilots. I appreciate the U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB, Alaska State Troopers, and the Rescue… — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) August 21, 2026 ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Couple Died From 'Major Impact Trauma' After Light Aircraft Crash In UK You May Also Like To Watch: