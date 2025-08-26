A new investigation by The New York Times has raised serious concerns about Beijing’s growing political influence in New York City, alleging that community organisations with ties to China have quietly shaped electoral outcomes by backing candidates favorable to the Communist Party and sidelining critics.

At the center of the report are dozens of “hometown associations,” immigrant social clubs formed by people from the same regions of China. On the surface, these groups organise parades, support newcomers, and foster cultural ties. According to members, politicians, and former prosecutors, many have also become political instruments of the Chinese Consulate in Manhattan.

The report highlights cases where these associations undermined candidates who criticised Beijing. One congressional hopeful was targeted after condemning China on television, while a state senator reportedly lost his seat after attending a banquet with Taiwan’s president. Alleged Consulate Pressure The NYT found that consular officials pressured association leaders, many of whom maintain business or family ties in China, to align with Beijing’s agenda. Leaders risked retaliation back home if they refused. Videos reviewed by the newspaper show Chinese diplomats leading community ceremonies where pledges were made to “love the motherland,” defend its interests, and promote “reunification” with Taiwan.

“Consular officials have enlisted them to intimidate politicians who support Taiwan or cross Beijing’s other red lines,” the report said, citing interviews with insiders. ALSO READ: VIDEO: Helicopter Crashes Into Lake While Scooping Water To Fight Wildfires In France | Scary Visual Goes Viral FBI And Federal Indictments Concerns about Beijing’s activities are not new. In 2023, the FBI arrested leaders of the America Changle Association, accusing them of running an illegal police station from their clubhouse. The following year, federal prosecutors indicted a former aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, alleging he conspired with Chinese association leaders under the direction of Chinese officials.

Audrye Wong, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told the NYT the strategy reflects Beijing’s long-term planning: “You never know which politician might eventually run for Congress at the national level, or become a presidential candidate.” More than 50 associations with open links to Beijing have raised funds or endorsed candidates in recent years, despite being registered as nonprofit charities. Such organisations are legally prohibited from electioneering. At least 19 filed documents declaring “no” political involvement, even as they hosted fundraisers and issued endorsements.

Beijing Denies Allegations The Chinese Consulate in New York denied the findings, calling its work “open and transparent.” However, the report documented 35 separate ceremonies since 2016 where Chinese diplomats led community leaders in oaths echoing Beijing’s foreign policy goals.