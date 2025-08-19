- By Ajeet Kumar
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 09:28 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
The Chinese Foreign Minister arrived in India on Monday for a two-day visit.
Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said in his opening remarks that the talks would cover "economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges". EAM followed up on concerns he had brought up during his visit to China in July earlier this year.
Welcomed Politburo member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Delhi this evening.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 18, 2025
Highlighted that our relations are best guided by the three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. As we seek to move ahead from a difficult period in our ties, it needs a… pic.twitter.com/xRMYm4Nqpv
What did Chinese FM say during meeting with Jaishankar?
During his remarks with the Chinese Foreign Minister in New Delhi on Monday, the EAM had noted that differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict. He added that the visit of the Chinese leader to India provides the two countries with an opportunity to review the bilateral ties, and it is also an appropriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest.
India-China relations
The ties between India and China had plunged after the actions of the Chinese military along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh that led to a standoff. The standoff began in April-May 2020, and there was some easing of tensions due to agreements on the disengagement of troops from some friction points. Ahead of the 2024 BRICS Summit, India and China reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, marking progress in easing tensions. The two countries have, in recent months, taken steps to improve their ties. India has stressed the need to take steps towards de-escalation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.
With a flux in geo-political situation amid efforts to find a solution to the Ukraine war and tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Jaishankar said there is an imperative to enhance stability in the global economy as well.
Wang Yi's visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September.